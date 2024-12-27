A Windows 11 Bug Stops Users from Installing Security Updates: How to Fix it

Windows 11 bug: Microsoft has issued a warning to all Windows 11 users cautioning them about a bug that prevents users from downloading future security updates. As per the details shared by the company, the bug occurs when users try to install the Windows 11 version 24H2 update using media devices such as a CD disk or a USB flash drive.

"This occurs only when the media is created to include the October 2024, or November 2024, security updates as part of the installation (these updates were released between October 8, 2024, and November 12, 2024)," Microsoft wrote in an update on its support page.

The company has also confirmed that the issue does not affect the PCs when users try to install the October 2024 security update or the November 2024 security updates via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Windows 11 bug: Who is affected by this issue?

All the PCs running Windows 11 version 24H2 are affected by this bug.

Windows 11 bug: How to fix this issue?

Microsoft says that it is actively working to fix this issue. In the meantime, the company has shared a workaround for the Windows 11 users. The company in an update on its support page wrote Windows 11 users should install Windows 11 24H2 version with December 2024 monthly security update to dodge this issue.

"To prevent issues, do not install Windows 11, version 24H2 which installs the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates. Instead, ensure that media used to install Windows 11, version 24H2, includes the December 2024 monthly security update (released December 10, 2024), or later," the company added.