Apple hacks: How to Create a Memory Movie with Apple Intelligence on iPhone

iPhone hacks: Apple's iOS 18.2 update brought a host of new Apple Intelligence-powered features to iPhones. In addition to bringing ChatGPT support along with Genmojis and a new Image Playground app, the update also brought a new feature to the Photos app called a Memory Movie.

For the unversed, a Memory Movie is short video that iPhone users can create using the images available on their devices and it can be used for surprising friends and family members on their special occasions.

However, there is a caveat. To use this feature, iPhone users must have access to Apple Intelligence on their iPhones. In addition to this, iPhone users must have signed into their ChatGPT accounts to access this feature.

So, here is a step-by-step guide of how iPhone users can create a Memory Movie on their iPhones and use it to surprise their friends and family members:

iPhone hacks: How to create a Memory Movie using Apple Intelligence

How to link ChatGPT with Apple Intelligence on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri option.

Step 3: Now tap the ChatGPT option.

Step 4: Tap the Setup option and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

How to create a Memory Movie with Apple Intelligence

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Memories option and tap the Create option.

Step 3: Type the description of the movie that you want to create.

Step 4: Tap Done.

Step 5: Tap the three dots on top right next to the speaker button.

Step 6: Tap Edit Movie Title option to change the name of the memory.

Step 7: Tap the Music button at the bottom to change the background score.

Step 8: Tap the Music button again and select the song of your choice and then tap Done.

Step 9: Tap the Colour option right next to the Music button and then select the colour effect that you want to use.

Step 10: Tap Done and then tap Done.