Apple's iOS 19 to Support All iPhone Models Running iOS 18: Report

Apple's iOS 19 mobile operating system is expected to support all iPhone models that are supported by the iOS 18, which arrived earlier this year. This means that the company's iOS 19 mobile OS could go as far as supporting the second-generation iPhone SE that arrived back in 2020.

According to a report by a French site, iPhonesoft, while the company will not drop support for any older iPhone models with the iOS 19 update that is likely to arrive in 2025, it may restrict availability of some features to newer iPhone models owing to hardware and storage requirements. For instance, Apple Intelligence, which arrived with iOS 18 update, only works on the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro series devices.

iOS 19 compatible iPhone models

Here are all the older iPhone models that the iOS 19 is expected to support:

-- iPhone 16 Series

-- iPhone 15 Series

-- iPhone 14 Series

-- iPhone 13 Series

-- iPhone 12 Series

-- iPhone 11 Series

-- iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

-- Third generation iPhone SE

-- Second generation iPhone SE

The report also says that iOS 19 will also support the iPhone 17 Series and the fourth generation iPhone SE, both of which are expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

iPadOS 19 to drop support for older iPad models

Interestingly, the report also says that Apple is not expected to follow the same trend when it comes to the iPadOS 19, which is expected to be announced alongside the iOS 19 update.

As per the report, iPadOS 19 will require the devices to run at least on the company's A12 chipset. This means that the next-gen iPadOS could ditch the iPad 7 that runs on the A10 chip and the 2017 iPad Pro that runs on the A10X processor.

Here are all the iPad models that are expected to be compatible with the iPadOS 19: