Google Chat now Lets Users Call Colleagues via Meet-powered 'Huddles': How to use

Google Chat gets Huddles: Google Chat has rolled out a new feature on its platform called 'Huddles'. Google Chat's Huddles is powered by Google Meet and it enables users to make audio calls to their friends and colleagues without leaving Chat's platform. Google says that Huddles lets users start an audio-first meeting and facilitate collaboration in real-time.

Once a huddle has been started, users can not only drag the window on the screen, but they can also resize the Huddle window, add a video and even share their screens to better collaborate with their teams. Google says that Huddles can be useful in a variety of scenarios, including when two colleagues are syncing to discuss a project that they have been messaging about in their Chat stream.

Google Chat's Huddles: Who is eligible for the update and when will it arrive?

According to the details shared by Google, it has already started rolling out Huddles in Google Chat to its users. The rollout is expected to be complete by January 6, 2025.

As far as availability is concerned, Google Chat's Huddles will be available to Google Workspace's Business, Enterprise, Frontline, Essentials and Nonprofit customers.

Google Chat's Huddles: How to use?

Start in a Huddle on PC

Step 1: Open Gmail on your PC.

Step 2: On the top left corner, click on the Chat icon.

Step 3: Open the chat window where you want to start a huddle.

Step 4: At the top right corner, click on the More Options button right next to the Call button.

Step 5: Click on the 'Start a Huddle' option.

Step 6: Click on the End Call button to end the huddle.

Start in a Huddle on Android phone, iPhone

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: At the bottom, tap the Chat option.

Step 3: Open the group chat or the individual chat where you want to start a huddle.

Step 4: Tap the Call icon at the top right corner.

Step 5: Tap the Start a Huddle option.