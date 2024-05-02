Advertisement

Google on Apple: The search engine giant Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to secure its position as the default search engine for Safari across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, according to media reports.

The ongoing antitrust case against Google has spotlighted the search engine's dominant position in the market, with its deal with Apple being a focal point. Court documents from November revealed that Google was allocating 36 per cent of its search revenue from Safari to Apple, culminating in the substantial $20 billion figure.

The partnership between Apple and Google dates back to 2002, with periodic renegotiations over the years. While both companies have maintained secrecy around the terms of their agreement, it has long been public knowledge that Google pays Apple billions annually.

During the trial, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified that Google's arrangement with Apple stifles competition, making it challenging for alternative search engines like Bing to gain traction. Despite Microsoft's interest in Apple acquiring Bing, Apple's Eddy Cue expressed doubts about Bing's ability to compete in terms of quality and functionality, affirming Apple's confidence in Google's search capabilities.

While Google remains the default search engine on Apple devices in most regions, users have the option to switch to alternatives such as Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia by adjusting Safari settings. In Europe, regulations like the Digital Markets Act afford users greater choice in selecting their default browser upon device setup.

The outcome of the antitrust lawsuit against Google holds major implications for the partnership with Apple. If Google is found liable, it could lead to the dissolution of the agreement. Closing arguments are anticipated later this week, with the judge's ruling expected later in 2024.

