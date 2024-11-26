Instagram hacks: 3 Ways to Share Location in Android, iOS apps

Instagram today rolled out a new feature that enables users to share their live location with their family and friends in the app for up to one hour. Users can either share a live location or pin a specific spot on the map to coordinate arrival time at a location or find their friends and in crowded spaces.

Detailing the feature, Instagram said users can share their location in Direct Messages in either one-on-one chats or group chats for up to one hour. Once this one-hour time window expires, the location sharing will stop automatically.

Furthermore, the company said that only the users with whom a user has shared their location will be able to view it and that users will not be able to forward the location in other chats.

The company also said that users will see an indicator at the top of the chat, which will help users remember that they are sharing their live location with another member. Additionally, users will be able to stop sharing their location at any point before the one-hour window expires.

As Instagram's live location sharing feature arrives on its Android and iOS apps, here are three ways, users can share their exact location in the app:

3 Ways to Share Location on Instagram

Share a live location in Instagram

Step 1: Tap the Messages icon on the top right corner of the app.

Step 2: Tap to open the chat where you want to share the live location.

Step 3: Tap the Plus icon at the bottom.

Step 4: Tap the Location icon.

Step 5: Tap the Share your Location option.

Share a pinned location in Instagram

Step 1: Tap the Messages icon on the top right corner of the app.

Step 2: Tap to open the chat where you want to share the pinned location.

Step 3: Tap the Conversation icon represented by a 'Plus' at the bottom of the chat.

Step 4: Tap the Location option.

Step 5: Tap the Location Pin on the right to drop it at a specific location.

Step 6: Tap and hold the map to move the Location Pin to a specific location.

Step 7: Tap the Send button at the bottom to share the pinned location.

Share a location from search in Instagram

Step 1: Open Direct Messages section in the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap the chat where you want to share the location.

Step 3: Tap the 'Plus' icon at the bottom of the chat.

Step 4: Next, tap the Location option.

Step 5: Tap the Find a Place option at the top.

Step 6: Tap the Search button at the top and then enter the location that you want to share.