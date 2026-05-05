Instagram Love Guru Scam Exposed: Fake Astrologer Lures Women, Forces Nude Video Calls, Extorts Lakhs; Ahmedabad Police Arrest Main Accused

A disturbing cyber fraud case has come to light from Ahmedabad, where police have uncovered an online racket that used fake spiritual identities on Instagram to trap and extort women. One accused has been arrested, while two others are still on the run.

According to the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch, the accused, identified as Rajnish Bhargava from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, was taken into custody after a woman reported being cheated and blackmailed. The complainant said she was manipulated into transferring over Rs 1.43 lakh through multiple payments after being threatened with explicit content.

How the trap was set

Investigators say the gang operated several fake social media accounts, posing as astrologers and spiritual healers. One such account used the name “Pooja Kinnar Guru Ma”-a carefully crafted identity meant to build trust and avoid suspicion.

The accused allegedly targeted people facing personal or relationship issues. Victims were promised solutions for love, marriage, or family disputes through rituals and spiritual guidance.

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In this case, the woman approached the Instagram profile seeking help with a personal matter. What started as a normal conversation soon turned into manipulation.

From “rituals” to blackmail

Police say the accused first asked the victim to share photographs, claiming they were needed for spiritual rituals. Those images were later edited and used to threaten her.

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The situation escalated when she was persuaded to join a video call under the pretext of completing the ritual. During the call, she was allegedly coerced into compromising actions, which were secretly recorded.

Once the accused had the video, the tone changed completely. The victim was threatened that the footage would be shared publicly unless she paid money.

Fearing damage to her reputation, she transferred a total of Rs 1.43 lakh. When the demands didn’t stop, she finally approached the cyber crime police.

A larger network at play

Police believe this is not an isolated case. According to officials, the group had been running this operation for nearly two years. They allegedly contacted hundreds of people every day using multiple fake accounts across Instagram and Facebook.

Victims were initially asked to pay small amounts typically between Rs 3,000 and Rs 15,000 for so-called rituals. Once trust was built, they were drawn into sharing private content, which was then used as a tool for extortion.

Preliminary investigation suggests the gang may have cheated several victims and collected between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 42 lakh. Officials suspect that many victims have not come forward due to fear or embarrassment.

Arrest and ongoing probe

While Rajnish Bhargava has been arrested, two others, Vikas Bhargava and Ravi Bhargava, are currently absconding. Police are tracking their digital footprint and expect more arrests soon.

Police warning

Cyber crime officials have issued a clear advisory: