Career-tech platform Internshala has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the technology foundation arm of IIT Madras, the company said on Thursday.

As part of the partnership, Internshala and IITM’s Pravartak Technologies Foundation will offer skill training spread over 6-8 weeks in areas of ethical hacking, advanced Excel, data science and machine learning.



The co-branded skill training will also include SQL for data analytics, business analytics, VLSI Design, and MATLAB (a popular language for numerical computation) to students.

Apart from offering training through its Internshala Trainings arm, the platform will also help in internship placements to students of both IIT-M Pravartak, and IIT Madras.

IIT-M Pravartak is the startup technology innovation hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems of IIT Madras.

Founder and CEO of Internshala Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Being an alumnus of the esteemed IIT-Madras, I am truly elated that Internshala and IIT-M Pravartak have joined hands to offer skilling opportunities to Indian youth. Internshala is honoured to assist the students of IIT-M with much necessary placement assistance for internship and job opportunities.”

As technology advances, skilling has become essential to make India’s youth future-ready, he added, saying that the platform has “constantly strived” to bring together training programs with in-demand skills aligned with industry needs.



Professor V.Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras said, “With our nation aiming to move fast toward a $5-trillion-dollar economy, it is important that such job-oriented skill development courses are offered jointly by premier institutions like ours to help the students bridge the gap between academia and industry”.



The Foundation in January had partnered with Sony India Software Centre for equipping engineering college students with industry-ready technical skills.