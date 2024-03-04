Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Meta rejects Google's proposal for Android XR partnership

While Meta has expressed interest in having more Google apps on its platform beyond YouTube, executives ultimately decided against the partnership.

Reported by: Business Desk
Meta Quest
Meta Quest | Image:Unsplash
Meta rejects Google’s offer: Google proposed a partnership with Meta on Android XR in a late 2023 meeting, as reported by The Information. Google's suggestion entailed Meta gaining access to more apps by contributing to the development of Android XR, with implications for Meta's Quest headsets potentially switching to the new operating system.

While Meta has expressed interest in having more Google apps on its platform beyond YouTube, executives ultimately decided against the partnership. Google, however, left the door open for future collaboration.

The report sheds light on Meta's consideration of a partnership with Google, including the possibility of using the Play Store. However, Meta's plan to retain control over its Quest Store led to the rejection of this idea.

Google's strategy in the extended reality (XR) and augmented reality (AR) space aims to emulate the successful Android OEM model. Despite no longer focusing on first-party hardware, Google has been actively engaging with various headset makers, including Meta.

In contrast, Meta aims to dominate the emerging XR platform after facing setbacks in the mobile space against competitors like Apple and Google. The company is keen on retaining control over its software and platform, diverging from the typical Android OEM model. Meta seeks to establish itself as the leading provider of XR operating systems and is reportedly exploring partnerships with other manufacturers, such as LG, although it lacks an existing smartphone app ecosystem to leverage.

Meta's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, confirmed the talks with Google and the subsequent rejection. He noted that a partnership with Google would require Meta to agree to restrictive terms.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

