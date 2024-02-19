Meta to launch fact-checking WhatsApp helpline with MCA to curb misinformation

Advertisement

AI-generated misinformation: The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta have unveiled plans to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp in March 2024. This initiative aims to counter the proliferation of deepfakes and misleading AI-generated content, particularly as India gears up for its upcoming Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

In a joint statement, the MCA and Meta outlined their collaboration to combat the spread of misinformation, emphasising the critical role of independent fact-checkers and research organisations. The fact-checking helpline will allow users to report suspected deepfakes, with multilingual support in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The MCA will establish a central 'deepfake analysis unit' to assess incoming reports and coordinate with fact-checking organisations to verify content authenticity. This four-pillar approach encompasses detection, prevention, reporting, and awareness-raising to address the escalating threat of deepfakes.

Shivnath Thukral, Director of Public Policy India at Meta, stressed the need for industry-wide cooperation to tackle AI-generated misinformation effectively. He reaffirmed Meta's commitment to combating deceptive AI use, citing the Tech Accord's pledge to safeguard the integrity of elections.

Bharat Gupta, President of the Misinformation Combat Alliance, appreciated the formation of the Deepfakes Analysis Unit as a crucial step to curb the dissemination of AI-enabled disinformation. He highlighted the collaborative effort involving fact-checkers, journalists, civic tech professionals, and forensic experts.

Meta's fact-checking program in India, comprising partnerships with 11 independent fact-checking organisations, reinforces its commitment to promoting accurate information on its platforms. Additionally, WhatsApp encourages users to verify suspicious content through dedicated fact-checking channels.