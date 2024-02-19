Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Meta to launch fact-checking WhatsApp helpline with MCA to curb misinformation

Meta outlined their collaboration to combat the spread of misinformation, highlighting critical role of independent fact-checkers and research organisatons.

Business Desk
Meta DMA compliance
Meta | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AI-generated misinformation: The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta have unveiled plans to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp in March 2024. This initiative aims to counter the proliferation of deepfakes and misleading AI-generated content, particularly as India gears up for its upcoming Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

In a joint statement, the MCA and Meta outlined their collaboration to combat the spread of misinformation, emphasising the critical role of independent fact-checkers and research organisations. The fact-checking helpline will allow users to report suspected deepfakes, with multilingual support in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Advertisement

The MCA will establish a central 'deepfake analysis unit' to assess incoming reports and coordinate with fact-checking organisations to verify content authenticity. This four-pillar approach encompasses detection, prevention, reporting, and awareness-raising to address the escalating threat of deepfakes.

Shivnath Thukral, Director of Public Policy India at Meta, stressed the need for industry-wide cooperation to tackle AI-generated misinformation effectively. He reaffirmed Meta's commitment to combating deceptive AI use, citing the Tech Accord's pledge to safeguard the integrity of elections.

Advertisement

Bharat Gupta, President of the Misinformation Combat Alliance, appreciated the formation of the Deepfakes Analysis Unit as a crucial step to curb the dissemination of AI-enabled disinformation. He highlighted the collaborative effort involving fact-checkers, journalists, civic tech professionals, and forensic experts.

Meta's fact-checking program in India, comprising partnerships with 11 independent fact-checking organisations, reinforces its commitment to promoting accurate information on its platforms. Additionally, WhatsApp encourages users to verify suspicious content through dedicated fact-checking channels. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

2 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

3 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Whirlpool set to sell 24% stake for up to Rs 3,700 crore

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. Time to get the show on the road: Ashalata on eve of Turkish Women’ Cup

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. X User Calls Deepika Padukone 'Random Girl' At BAFTA 2024, Fans React

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. BJP Demands Death Penalty for Sandeshkhali Mafia Accused of Raping Women

    Politics News26 minutes ago

  5. Women Kabaddi players to show force for first time in Yuva Series 2024

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo