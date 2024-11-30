Netflix Subscription Scam: What is It, How to Stay Safe

Netflix Subscription Scam: WhatsApp, emailing services and SMSs have for long been used in phishing scams by fraudsters. Now, a new form of scam is doing rounds on the internet. The fraudulent trick is known as the 'Netflix subscription scam' and it forces users into giving away their Netflix account details and banking credentials by defrauding them into believing that account could be cancelled soon.

According to the details shared by the cybersecurity firm Bitdefender, scammers are using SMS scare campaigns for targeting Netflix users and making them believe that their Netflix subscription payment has failed, which in turn could lead to the cancellation of their account.

Scammers posing as Netflix send SMS to the targeted users saying that there was an issue with processing the payment and that they need to confirm their details to keep using the service.

"NETFLIX : There was an issue processing your payment. To keek your services active, please sign in and confirm your details at : https://account-details[.]com."

"NETFLIX: Su ultimo pago ha sido rechazado, su cuenta sera suspendida el 01/11/2024. Renueva tu pago en : https://renueva-netflix[.]info,” are some of the messages that Netflix users are getting from the scammers.

Furthermore, the report says that the Netflix Subscription Scam is targeting Netflix users in 23 countries across the globe. Some of the most affected countries include Germany, Spain, the US, France, Greece, Portugal, and Australia to name a few.

Netflix Subscription Scam: How to protect yourself?

It is is important to remember that Netflix will never ask users to share their personal information in a text message or an email. Details include credit or debit card numbers, Netflix password and bank account details. Here are some of the tips to protect yourself from the Netflix subscription scam:

-- Do not click on links in emails and SMSs.

-- Never share your Netflix account credentials in an SMS or an email.

-- Never share your bank account data in an SMS or an email.

-- Update your Netflix account password.