Govt-approved hacks to stay safe on WhatsApp: Online scams are on a rise in India. From OTP scams to digital arrest to phishing scams, fraudsters are using new ways to lure innocent internet users into giving up their account details and stealing their personal data including their financial information. A lot of these scams use WhatsApp to defraud internet users. Responding to this growing threat, government of India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) detailing the tips and tricks that WhatsApp users can use in order to protect themselves from getting duped online.

The post shared by the DoT not only touches upon the general guidelines that internet users need to follow in order to protect themselves from phishing scams, but it also includes app-specific features. So, here are the top seven hacks the Indian government recommends for staying safe on WhatsApp:

Top 7 Govt-Approved Hacks to Stay Safe on WhatsApp

1. Enable two-step-verification

One of the easiest ways to safeguard any online account on WhatsApp is by enabling two-step-verification or two-factor-authentication. It essentially adds a layer of safety to any digital account.

How to use: WhatsApp > WhatsApp Settings > Account > Two-Step Verification > Enable > Set a 6-digit PIN > Confirm > Enter email address > Next > Done.

2. Do not reply to messages from unknown senders

DoT also recommends that WhatsApp users should not respond to messages from unknown senders. Messages are often used by scammers for duping innocent users in phishing scams.

3. Don't answer video calls from unknown callers

Digital arrest scams are on a rise in India. In the past couple of months, people in India have lost crores to fraudsters. To prevent this, DoT recommends that WhatsApp users should never answer video calls from unknown callers.

4. Don't click on links in messages from unknown senders

DoT also recommend that WhatsApp users should never click on links in messages from unknown senders promising rewards or cash prize. This trick is commonly used by scammers for getting access to a user's financial data.

5. Keep WhatsApp app updated

WhatsApp routinely updates its app bringing in new features and fixing critical security bugs. One of the easiest ways to stay safe is by keeping the app updated.

How to use: Google Play Store or Apple's App Store > Find WhatsApp > Update.

6. Log into WhatsApp with face recognition, fingerprint lock or screen lock

DoT also recommends that WhatsApp users protect their accounts with a layer of biometric authentication as it cannot be hacked by fraudsters online.

How to use: WhatsApp > Settings > Privacy > App Lock > Require Face ID or fingerprint.

7. Log out of all your linked devices after use

Lastly, DoT recommends that WhatsApp users should always log out from all their linked devices after use as it prevents people from getting direct access to their accounts.