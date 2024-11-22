WhatsApp hacks: How to send video, voice messages on Android, iOS

WhatsApp voices and video message: WhatsApp, earlier this week, rolled out a new Voice Message Transcript feature that will enable users to get the transcripts for voice messages that users get in their chats. This feature builds on top of an existing feature called Voice Message, which enables users to send messages in the form of voice notes, as against text messages, to their contacts. In addition to sending voice-based messages, users can also send video based messages to their contacts.

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help WhatsApp users to send voice and video based messages to their friends and family:

WhatsApp hacks: How to send a voice message on Android, iOS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat wherein you would like to share a voice message.

Step 3: Press and hold the mic button next to the text field.

Step 4: Record your voice message.

Step 5: Tap the Send button to share the voice message in the chat.

It worth noting that WhatsApp users can also pause a recording and preview it before sharing the voice message in the chat.

WhatsApp hacks: How to send a video message on Android, iOS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you would like to share a video note.

Step 3: Press and hold the camera button that is placed right next to the text field. Users will see a count down to before the recording begins.

Step 4: Switch between the front and the rear camera during the recording or before it begins.

Step 5: Remove your finger from the camera button to stop the recording and share it with the contact.

Alternatively, WhatsApp users can also use the lock mode to record video message and share it with a contact. Here's how to use lock mode for recording video notes:

Using Lock Mode

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to send the video note.

Step 3: Press and hold the camera button next to the text field. Then slide the camera button upwards until the lock icon turns green.

Step 3: Record the video message.