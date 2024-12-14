YouTube Now Lets Parents Lock Their Kids Out of The App on TV: How to Use

YouTube Parent Code: YouTube has announced a feature that enables parents to lock out their kids from the YouTube app on TV completely. The newly launched feature is called 'Parent Code' and it can be used to prevent kids from watching YouTube even if it has been signed out YouTube's Parent Code feature can also be used to prevent kids from accessing accounts meant for older members of a household.

The newly launched Parent Code feature builds on top of the Parent Control features that the company offers to the users. These controls are available in the YouTube Kids app and the special supervised account set for pre-teens. The new Parent Code feature goes a step ahead and prevents kids from accessing YouTube on the TVs in their homes -- one area that wasn't covered by the existing set of available features.

YouTube says that when the feature has been turned on, the parent code must be entered to watch YouTube signed out, access accounts for older members of the household and remove accounts from the TV device.

The company has also confirmed that turning on a parent code on a smart TV will not impact other signed-in devices.

"We hope this change gives you added comfort in knowing kids cannot use accounts and features on your smart TV that aren’t meant for them, while also making recommendations in your profile more relevant to your interests rather than what you previously watched together as a family," the company wrote announcing the feature.

YouTube Parent Code: How to turn this feature on?

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your smart TV.

Step 2: Select Settings on the left side of the screen on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the Parent code tab.

Step 4: Follow the prompts to set up your four-digit code.

YouTube Parent Code: How to turn off this feature?

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your TV.

Step 2: On the home page, select Settings option.

Step 3: Select the Parent Code tab.