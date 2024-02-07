English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

YouTube set to recommend videos based on thumbnail colours

The algorithm responsible for this colour-based sorting analyses video thumbnails to identify the dominant colour.

Youtube
Youtube | Image:AP
YouTube thumbnail colour: YouTube is testing a novel feature that allows users to filter their home feed based on the primary colour of video thumbnails. Unlike conventional sorting methods tied to moods or content themes, this new filter analyses and categorises videos solely by their dominant colour – offering choices of red, green, or blue.

Displayed as a floating card above the first video on the home feed, the applied colour filter appears at the end of the horizontally scrolling list of filters atop recommended videos. This move is seen as YouTube's attempt to further compete with other platforms like TikTok and stay innovative in content recommendation.

Advertisement

The algorithm responsible for this colour-based sorting analyses video thumbnails to identify the dominant colour. Notably, the colours chosen do not correspond to specific moods or content themes. While this approach may be less relevant for platforms like YouTube Music, where colours could align with different music genres, it presents challenges on YouTube due to the diverse range of content.

Users have also expressed concerns suggesting that this experimental filter may serve more as a data collection tool than a personalised customisation feature. The subconscious influence of colour on purchasing decisions makes user colour preferences potentially valuable information for advertisers. If implemented, YouTube could leverage this data to help advertisers target specific user groups more effectively.

Advertisement

As of now, users are not obligated to use the colour filter, and its availability is limited, indicating that it is still in the experimental stage. YouTube is known for experimenting with various content recommendation systems, and the outcome of this feature remains uncertain. If adopted widely, it could prompt content creators to consider colour themes in their thumbnails and curated identities, potentially impacting the visual branding of channels on the platform.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

