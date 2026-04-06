Arattai Brings Back Broadcast Messaging With Privacy Focus, Takes on WhatsApp’s Popular Feature

The made-in-India messaging app is reviving a familiar tool but with a sharper pitch around privacy and control. Arattai has reintroduced its broadcast messaging feature, allowing users to send one message to multiple contacts at the same time without creating a group chat.

The feature is designed for simple use cases- sharing updates, announcements, or reminders with many people in one go. Instead of managing multiple chats or forming groups, users can now reach a wider audience with a single action. Each message is delivered individually to recipients, meaning replies remain private and conversations stay separate.

How It Works in Practice

The functionality is straightforward. Users select multiple contacts, compose a message, and send it as a broadcast. On the receiving end, the message appears like a normal one-to-one chat and not a group message.

This solves a common problem with group chats- clutter. It also avoids exposing phone numbers or identities to others in the list, which can be a concern in larger groups.

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For users who regularly send the same update to many people like event organisers or small business owners, this can simplify communication significantly.

Privacy at the Core

Arattai says the feature is protected with end-to-end encryption. In simple terms, only the sender and recipients can read the message and not even the platform itself can access it.

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This is important because broadcast-style messaging often raises privacy concerns, especially around how data is handled or who can see the conversation.

How It Compares With Competitors

Broadcast messaging is not new. WhatsApp has long offered a similar feature through its broadcast lists. However, WhatsApp places certain limits - for example, recipients typically need to have the sender saved in their contacts to receive broadcast messages.

Other platforms like Telegram approach this differently. Telegram focuses more on channels and groups for one-to-many communication, which are more public and less private compared to broadcast lists.

Arattai’s approach sits somewhere in between. It keeps the one-to-many convenience but avoids turning messages into public or semi-public streams. The emphasis is clearly on controlled, private distribution.

What Arattai Claims Is Different

Arattai is highlighting three key differences in its pitch:

Privacy-first delivery: Messages remain encrypted and are not visible to anyone outside the sender and recipients

No group exposure: Recipients do not see each other, reducing spam risks and privacy concerns

Cleaner communication: No group threads means less noise and better message clarity

While these ideas are not entirely new, the company is trying to package them as a more balanced alternative to existing tools.

Why This Matters Now

Messaging apps are increasingly being used for more than just chats. People rely on them for business updates, community coordination, and announcements.

By bringing back broadcast messaging, Arattai is clearly aiming to stay relevant in a space dominated by larger players. The challenge will be convincing users to switch or adopt another platform when established apps already offer similar features. Still, with a growing focus on data privacy and user control, even small differences in how features are implemented can matter.