Artificial Intelligence Was Built to Help Humanity, And Not Do This

Artificial Intelligence was built to make our lives easier. It was meant to predict ailments, guide spacecraft, and help mankind with the complex challenges life throws at them. But somewhere along the way, humans decided it should do more and do things that have traditionally been taken care of by the human brain, like break up texts, create imaginary ministers, and even judge your Pekingese’s mood. What started as a tool for progress has, over time, turned into something absurd.

AI has become so common that it now finds its way into almost every sphere of life. From politics to religion, from art to situationships, there is always someone trying to make AI do something it was never meant to do and the results? They are often funny, sometimes unsettling, and always a little strange.

Meet Albania’s Pregnant AI Minister

One of the strangest examples comes from Albania. The country recently made headlines by appointing an artificial intelligence named Diella as its “AI Minister.” Diella, whose name means “sunshine” in Albanian, looks after public procurement and fights corruption for a nation with over 2 million people. But the story took an even weirder turn when the country’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, announced that Diella is “pregnant” with 83 digital babies pledging one for each member of the ruling Socialist Party. Of course, the statement was a metaphor. The “babies” are actually AI assistants trained to brief lawmakers and write summaries. Still, the image of a pregnant AI minister is the kind of tech situation no one saw coming.

AI in Religion, AI in Your Belief

AI’s entry into religion and belief systems has gone equally far. People are seeking spiritual help from AI. The AI chatbots are being trained on spiritual books like the Gita and the Bible to preach life lessons to those who come seeking them. Let’s not forget that in Germany, year 2023, an AI pastor delivered a church sermon to hundreds of people.

AI has also been assigned the task of punishing you. In China, AI programs are being tested to predict criminal sentences. And in the world of therapy, chatbots claim they can replace real counsellors even though empathy and emotional understanding are things machines simply cannot learn. These examples make you wonder where we draw the line between help and overreach.

AI and Bloodshed

There is also a darker side that was never meant to exist- AI for crime and abuse. A recent shocking case comes from Faridabad, where a 19-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide after receiving AI-generated obscene images of his three sisters- a glaring example of how AI can be twisted into a tool of harassment. What was once seen as an innovation or a birth of creativity is slowly being used to create deepfakes, steal identities and destroy lives.

AI and The Naked Cupid

AI has also become too personal. Some dating apps use algorithms to rate compatibility between couples based on their chat history. Others promise to write love letters or even decide when two people should break up. Somewhere between convenience and creepiness, AI has started managing human feelings, and that is where things get messy.

AI has also picked up colours and learnt brush strokes. AI tools can now paint portraits, create unrealistic photos, write songs, and even mimic famous artists. But when an algorithm creates a new song using a posthumous singer’s voice, it raises big questions. Is that creativity or just code pretending to understand emotion?

AI was meant to make us smarter and more efficient. But in chasing innovation, we often forget to ask if we really need it. The truth is, the problem isn’t that AI is too powerful; it’s that humans can’t resist using it for everything, even when it makes no sense. The question now is not what AI can do, but what we should let it do.