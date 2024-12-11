Apple Intelligence gets ChatGPT Support, Genmoji, More with iOS 18.2 Update

Apple Intelligence update: Apple today rolled out iOS 18.2 update, which brings new Apple Intelligence features to the supported iPhone models. The latest iOS update brings new Apple Intelligence-powered writing tools along with Genmoji and the company's Image Playground app to the users. In addition to these features, the iOS 18.2 update also brings an enhanced Siri experience, which includes ChatGPT integration, to the supported iPhone models.

Apple, in addition to announcing new Apple Intelligence features, also announced localised English support for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. Furthermore, the company said that Apple Intelligence will gain support for more languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese with in a software update coming in April 2025.

As iOS 18.2 update starts arriving on iPhone models, here are all the new Apple Intelligence features that will arrive on the iPhone 16 series smartphone models and the iPhone 15 Pro series smartphones.

Apple Intelligence: What's new in iOS 18.2 update?

ChatGPT integration in Siri

One of the most awaited features that iOS 18.2 update brings is ChatGPT integration in Siri. Apple says that with the ChatGPT integration, 'Siri can suggest a user access ChatGPT for certain requests, and Siri can provide the response directly'.

This feature also brings an option called Compose, which users can use to ask ChatGPT to generate images and content from Writing Tools that are available across Apple's app ecosystem. Furthermore, the company says that iPhone users don't need a ChatGPT account to use this integration.

Image Playground

This tool enables users to create new images on their iPhones. Apple says that users can add their own text descriptions, and even create images in the likeness of a family member or friend using photos from their photo library.

Image Playground is integrated into various apps available on iPhones including iMessages, Freeform, and Keynote, to name a few. It is also available as a brand-new dedicated app on iPhones.

Genmoji

Apple Intelligence also enables users to create new emojis from scratch. The iPhone-maker says that users can type a description into the emoji keyboard to create a Genmoji. Users can also use images from their photo library to create a Genmoji inspired by a friend or family member.

As far as usage is concerned, Genmoji can be added to messages, or shared as a sticker or reaction in a Tap back.

Image Wand

Apple has also updated its Notes app with an Apple Intelligence-powered feature called Image Wand. This tool enables users to create images in their note using the written or visual context already captured within the note. Image Wand can also be used to turn a rough sketch into a polished image by circling it.

Writing Tools