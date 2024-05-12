Advertisement

ChatGPT in iPhone: Apple is nearing a deal with OpenAI to integrate the startup’s technology into the iPhone, as part of its broader initiative to introduce artificial intelligence capabilities to its devices, according to the Bloomberg Apple Analyst Mark Gurman.

The negotiations between the two parties involve finalising terms for incorporating ChatGPT features into iOS 18, the upcoming iPhone operating system. Additionally, Apple has engaged in discussions with Google regarding the potential licensing of its Gemini chatbot. While these talks are ongoing, no agreement has been reached yet, according to Gurman.

Advertisement

Should an accord with OpenAI materialise, Apple will be set to offer a widely-used chatbot as one of several new AI features slated for announcement next month. Despite reports indicating an intensification of discussions, the timing of any potential announcement remains uncertain.

Apple is gearing up to make strides in the world of artificial intelligence at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June. As part of this initiative, the company intends to use data centres equipped with its proprietary in-house processors to facilitate the execution of forthcoming AI features..

Advertisement

In a statement last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged his personal use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT while noting ongoing considerations regarding associated challenges. He underscored the company's commitment to introducing new AI capabilities across its product lineup in a methodical manner.

During Apple's recent earnings conference call, Cook underlined the company's belief in the transformative potential of AI and highlighted its unique strengths, including seamless integration of hardware, software, and services, as key differentiators in this evolving landscape.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)