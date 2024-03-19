Advertisement

Gaia AI for Central banks: Central bankers have come up with a new use of artificial intelligence (AI) in gathering data to evaluate climate-related financial risks. The Bank for International Settlements, alongside the Bank of Spain, Germany's Bundesbank, and the European Central Bank, announced the Gaia AI project, which was used to analyse company disclosures concerning carbon emissions, green bond issuance, and voluntary net-zero commitments.

This development comes at a time when the volume of disclosures from banks and other entities is expected to increase significantly. Regulators overseeing banks, insurers, and asset managers require high-quality data to assess the potential impact of climate change on financial institutions.

However, the absence of a standardised reporting framework presents a challenge, as information is dispersed across various sources, including text, tables, and footnotes in annual reports.

Gaia AI represents a breakthrough, as it effectively addresses differences in definitions and disclosure frameworks across jurisdictions, improving transparency and facilitating comparisons of climate-related financial risk indicators. Rather than focusing solely on data labels, Gaia emphasises the definition of each indicator, enabling streamlined analysis.

Traditionally, obtaining additional key performance indicators (KPIs) or information from new institutions involves laborious manual processes. Gaia simplifies this process, enabling swift integration of new KPIs and institutions, thus enabling comprehensive climate risk analysis on a scale previously unattainable.

With mandatory climate-related disclosures being introduced globally, including in the United States and the European Union, Gaia's capabilities become increasingly pertinent. By examining 20 key indicators for 187 financial institutions over five years, Gaia revealed trends such as the growing adoption of net-zero targets and green bond issuance, albeit with variations across regions.

The adaptable design of Gaia suggests its potential applicability in diverse scenarios within the financial sector and beyond. Central banks are considering making Gaia publicly available as an open web-based service, potentially revolutionising climate risk analysis and fostering greater transparency in financial markets.

(With Reuters inputs)