CoRover.ai launches BharatGPT-backed GenAI Co-Pilot for businesses

GenAI for businesses: CoRover.ai has launched CoroAssist, a GenAI co-pilot for businesses backed by the BharatGPT large language model, the company said on March 11.

As part of the information retrieval system which is made for critical enterprise data, the co-pilot will cater to sectors like banking, healthcare, education, and governance, CoRover.ai said in a statement.

The system offers decision-making tools for averting reputational, compliance, and financial losses.



Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover said “CoroAssist delivers accurate, role-based information from a variety of reliable sources including websites, documents, videos, ERP/CRM systems, APIs, and more, all with proper references. Our system is not only super secure but also built on an industry-specific LLM-based RAG framework allowing for deployment in less than a day.”

The RAG framework allows for information from updated sources, leveraging an LLM based approach. It also provides source references and is versatile in terms of language, channels, and formats.

CoRover.ai introduced BharatGPT in December last year, touted to be India’s first Large Language Model (LLM). With conversations across 22 Indian languages, This groundbreaking development aims to revolutionize AI conversations across 22 Indian languages. The company also has partnerships with Microsoft, Birlasoft, Google, and Accenture.



The company also launched an AI-based video bot for the real estate industry, to streamline home buying and make property searches conversational.



With over 1 billion users, CoRover offers Virtual Assistants in the form of chat, voice and video bots to organisations such as IRCTC, LIC, IGL, KSRTC, Indian Navy and NPCI, along with BHIM UPI, as per the company website.