Elon Musk criticism Google AI: Tesla boss Elon Musk has taken a swipe at Google's chatbot, Gemini, citing concerns about the biases and shortcomings of artificial intelligence (AI). Musk criticised Google's AI efforts, alleging that Gemini's outputs reflected biases and inaccuracies inherent in its programming. He expressed disbelief at the AI's responses, highlighting its generation of biased and unreliable data and images.

Musk stated, "The sheer insanity of that actual response from Google's AI is staggering! They will fix it to be less obvious in the future, but the bias will still be in there. AI mirrors the mistakes of its creators."

Musk further accused Google and Facebook of political bias, suggesting their influence in shaping public opinion. He tweeted, "Google and Facebook/Instagram have a strong political bias. Hard to say if they were the deciding factor in any given election, but they certainly put their thumb on the scale."

Expressing concerns about the potential risks of AI controlling the world, Musk emphasised the importance of honesty and truth-seeking in AI development.

The criticism of Gemini comes after Google paused the chatbot's image generation tool following accusations of racism. Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the issue, admitting that the company "got it wrong."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, also weighed in on the controversy, highlighting the legal consequences for platforms hosting or describing illegal content. He tweeted, "Platforms that provide or directly describe illegal content face legal consequences under existing laws (both criminal and technology laws)."

Google's AI products have faced increasing scrutiny, with accusations of bias in search results related to Prime Minister Modi prompting government intervention. While Google apologised for Gemini's unreliable results, it claimed to have swiftly addressed the issue.

The challenges facing Google in the AI arena have been compounded by setbacks in product rollouts, including a market value loss of over $100 billion for Alphabet, Google's parent company, due to inaccuracies in its Bard (now Gemini) chatbot ads. Competition from OpenAI, particularly with the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, has intensified pressure on Google to deliver robust AI solutions.

(With agency inputs.)