Published 17:21 IST, October 8th 2024

Geoffrey Hinton, John Hopfield win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries enabling ML

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for discoveries and inventions that formed the building blocks of machine learning.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16:08 IST, October 8th 2024