Published 17:21 IST, October 8th 2024
Geoffrey Hinton, John Hopfield win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries enabling ML
John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for discoveries and inventions that formed the building blocks of machine learning.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Geoffrey Hinton, John Hopfield awarded Nobel Prize in Physics | Image: Image: Nobel Prize / X
16:08 IST, October 8th 2024