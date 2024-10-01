sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |

Published 12:13 IST, October 1st 2024

Malaysia plans to create national cloud policy, AI regulations

Malaysia plans to create a national cloud policy and introduce regulations to encourage the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said. The announcement comes amid a wave of investments by global tech firms in Malaysia over the past year.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence | Image: Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:13 IST, October 1st 2024