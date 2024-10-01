Published 12:13 IST, October 1st 2024
Malaysia plans to create national cloud policy, AI regulations
Malaysia plans to create a national cloud policy and introduce regulations to encourage the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said. The announcement comes amid a wave of investments by global tech firms in Malaysia over the past year.
Artificial Intelligence
