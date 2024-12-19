OpenAI brings ChatGPT to WhatsApp: How to use

ChapptGPT on WhatsA: OpenAI today announced that it is bringing ChatGPT to WhatsApp. The AI startup, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that now WhatsApp users will be able to access ChatGPT in Meta's messaging app by dropping a message to a toll-free number shared by the company.

This feature will enable users to ask ChatGPT to look for information and answer their queries almost instantaneously and it can ne accessed in all countries where OpenAI's chatbot is available. This means that now WhatsApp users in India can drop a message to ChatGPT's toll-free number and ask it to pull up a cake recipe or curate a list of must-visit places in a location.

"You can now talk to ChatGPT by calling 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478) in the U.S. or by sending a WhatsApp message to the same number—available everywhere ChatGPT is," OpenAI wrote in a post on X.

However, this feature comes with a catch. OpenAI in a blog post has revealed that at the moment, WhatsApp messaging supports text conversations only. Simply put, users can drop a voice message in the chat to get the desired information. The company has also confirmed that the feature does not support group chats yet.

Furthermore, OpenAI has confirmed that 'features that require logging into a ChatGPT account, such as ChatGPT search, chatting with images, and personalisation features like custom instructions and memory', are not currently available in ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

In addition to making ChatGPT available in WhatsApp chats, OpenAI is also making its AI chatbot available over calls. The company today announced that people in the US will be able to call ChatGPT to get information. As of now, the limit on free calling has been set to 15 minutes per month. However, this limit is likely to be revised in the future.