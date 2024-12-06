OpenAI launches $200 ChatGPT Pro subscription with enhanced reasoning model

ChatGPT Pro launch: OpenAI, earlier this week, announced its year end festival wherein it would make 12 announcements in the coming 12 days. The company has kicked off its '12 Days of OpenAI' fest with the launch of a $200 subscription of ChatGPT. The company today launched the ChatGPT Pro, which the company says offers 'scaled access to the best of OpenAI's models and tools'.

According to the details shared by the company, ChatGPT Pro subscription includes unlimited access to the OpenAI o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice. It also offers access to o1 Pro Mode, which the company says is a version of o1 that uses more compute power to think harder and provide even better answers to problems along with a more powerful reasoning model and support for image uploads that allow it to apply reasoning to visuals for more detailed and better tailored responses.

In addition to announcing ChatGPT Pro subscription, the company also announced updates to OpenAI 01 model, which the company says is now more concise in its thinking and faster in its responses.

"The updated OpenAI o1 system card builds on prior safety work, detailing robustness evals, red teaming insights, and safety improvements using Instruction Hierarchy. It maintains a "medium" risk rating based on testing with an expanded suite of evaluations, reflecting it is safe to deploy," OpenAI wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that it is working on adding support for tools such as web browsing and file upload into OpenAI o1 in ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Pro availability

As far as availability is concerned, OpenAI said that the ChatGPT Pro will be in addition to OpenAI's existing subscriptions of ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise.