US lawmakers to introduce bill to restrict AI models more effectively

AI regulation in US: A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers introduced a bill late Wednesday aimed at boosting the Biden administration's ability to impose export controls on AI models, a move intended to safeguard vital US technology from potential misuse by foreign entities.

Spearheaded by House Republicans Michael McCaul and John Molenaar, along with Democrats Raja Krishnamoorthi and Susan Wild, the proposed legislation grants the Commerce Department explicit authority to restrict Americans from collaborating with foreigners on the development of AI systems deemed detrimental to national security.

The bill seeks to fortify future AI export regulations against legal challenges amid concerns that adversaries could exploit advanced AI models to launch cyberattacks or develop hazardous biological weapons.

Recent reports suggest that the US is gearing up to enhance protections for its AI technology against China and Russia, including plans to impose export controls on proprietary AI models. However, current regulations pose significant hurdles for the Commerce Department in overseeing the export of open-source AI models, which are freely available for download.

If enacted, the legislation would streamline the regulation of open-source AI under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, empowering the Commerce Department to oversee AI systems more effectively.

China's reliance on Western-developed open-source models, such as Meta Platforms' "Llama" series, underscores the urgency of such measures. Chinese AI development has been significantly influenced by Meta's Llama models, prompting concerns among Chinese researchers and policymakers.

In a related development, Microsoft's recent investment of $1.5 billion in the United Arab Emirates-based AI firm G42, facilitated by a security agreement between the US and UAE governments, has raised eyebrows amidst escalating tensions between the US and China over Gulf state relations.

The proposed legislation and Microsoft's investment underscore the complex landscape of international AI cooperation and the imperative to safeguard US technological interests amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With Reuters inputs)