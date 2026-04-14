Asus Expands Zenbook and Vivobook Lineup in India With Focus on AI PCs

Asus has launched a new range of laptops in India across its Zenbook and Vivobook series, widening its portfolio from premium ultrabooks to more affordable everyday machines. The lineup includes models such as the Zenbook S14, Zenbook Duo, Zenbook A14 and A16, alongside refreshed Vivobook 14, 16, and S-series devices.

The pricing stretches across segments, with Vivobook models positioned under ₹1 lakh, while flagship Zenbook variants go up to around ₹1.79 lakh, putting them in direct competition with premium offerings from Apple and Dell.

Zenbook Targets Premium and Experimental Use Cases

At the top end, the Zenbook lineup focuses on design, portability, and new form factors. The Zenbook S14 is built as a thin-and-light machine powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, aimed at users who prioritise mobility without giving up performance.

The Zenbook Duo takes a different approach altogether, offering dual OLED displays in a single device. It is clearly targeted at creators and users who need more screen space rather than raw portability.

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Meanwhile, the Zenbook A14 and A16 bring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series processors into the mix. These models are positioned around efficiency and AI-driven workloads, with an emphasis on battery life and always-on performance.

Vivobook Covers the Volume Segment

Below the Zenbook series, Asus continues to push the Vivobook range as its mass-market offering.

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The Vivobook 14, 16, and S-series models are designed for students and everyday users, offering a mix of Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processors. While these devices are more affordable, they still carry features like OLED displays and improved battery efficiency, narrowing the gap with premium laptops.

AI Becomes the Common Thread

Across the entire lineup, Asus is leaning heavily into the idea of AI PCs. Most of the new models come with dedicated neural processing units, enabling on-device AI features and tighter integration with tools like Microsoft Copilot. Snapdragon-powered variants, in particular, are being positioned around continuous AI workloads and longer battery life.

Positioning in a Crowded Market

The new lineup allows Asus to compete across price segments.