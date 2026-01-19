ASUS Vivobook S14 Copilot+ PC Review: A Quietly Confident Laptop That Gets the Basics Right

Copilot+ PCs are slowly carving out their space in the Windows ecosystem, not by reinventing laptops, but by making everyday computing feel a little more intuitive. The ASUS Vivobook S14 Copilot+ PC fits neatly into that narrative. It is not flashy, it does not chase gamer aesthetics, and it does not try too hard to stand out. Instead, it focuses on being lightweight, capable, and future-facing, especially with AI workloads becoming more relevant.

I spent a fair amount of time using the Vivobook S14 as my daily machine, juggling work tabs, writing, watching content, and leaning into Copilot features to see whether the promise translates into real-world usefulness.

What’s Good

Clean Design That Keeps a Low Profile

The first thing you notice about the Vivobook S14 is how understated it looks. The slim chassis and muted finish allow it to blend into almost any setting, whether it is a café, a meeting room, or a workspace full of louder-looking machines. At just over 1.3kg, it is genuinely lightweight, which makes carrying it around effortless. That portability works in its favour if you move around a lot during the day. I could easily lift the lid with one hand and recline it up to 180 degrees, held by a sturdy hinge. And that is just a small part of the good experience I had with the laptop. Another one that stood out for me was being able to work on it, sitting on my lap for long hours.

A Display Made for Content

ASUS has done a good job with the display. The 14-inch panel looks sharp, colours are well-balanced, and brightness is sufficient for indoor use. Watching movies and shows on this screen is genuinely enjoyable. It is not an OLED panel, but for most users, the clarity and colour reproduction will not leave much to complain about. However, a 60Hz refresh rate limits its usage.

Performance That Feels Reliable

Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, the Vivobook S14 handles multitasking without breaking a sweat. I had multiple Chrome tabs open, background apps running, and a couple of productivity tools active, and the laptop never felt sluggish. 16GB of RAM is adequate for most tasks, but it does not offer room for pushing the boundaries. The presence of the AMD XDNA NPU, capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS, adds an extra layer of relevance as more AI features roll out across Windows.

The keyboard is quite responsive, offering a 1.7mm key travel that just accentuates typing. For me, that meant finishing articles faster and preparing textual content more easily.

Copilot Integration Actually Makes Sense

Copilot is easily accessible thanks to a dedicated key on the keyboard, and it is responsive. Whether it was summarising text, helping me structure ideas, or answering quick queries, Copilot felt like a useful assistant rather than a gimmick. It does not replace workflows, but it complements them well.

Ports and Charging Convenience

The inclusion of USB-C charging is a big plus. It means you are not tied to a bulky proprietary charger and can top up the laptop using a compatible power bank or universal adapter. This adds to its travel-friendly nature.

Competitive Pricing

At an MRP of ₹93,990, the Vivobook S14 might feel expensive on paper. However, with current prices hovering around ₹67,990, it becomes significantly more attractive. At that price, the balance of performance, portability, and AI readiness makes sense.

What’s Bad

Battery Life Could Be Better

Battery life sits in the 6 to 7-hour range with mixed usage. That is acceptable, but not impressive, especially for a laptop that is pitched as portable. You will likely need to carry a charger if you are heading out for a full workday.

Display Brightness Is Not Class-Leading

While colours and contrast are good, the 600-nit panel is not the brightest in bright outdoor lighting. It gets the job done indoors easily, but you may find yourself increasing brightness in harsher light conditions.

Speakers Are Just Average

The speakers are serviceable, but they lack depth and volume. For casual video calls and YouTube videos, they are fine. For movies, you will want headphones to get the best experience.

Not for Heavy Creative Workloads

While performance is strong for everyday tasks, this is not a machine for heavy video editing or advanced 3D work. You cannot even play popular games, such as Asphalt, but light games just run if that is something you want to do kill time on your laptop. The focus here is clearly productivity and AI-assisted workflows, not raw graphical power.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The ASUS Vivobook S14 Copilot+ PC is a sensible laptop that knows its audience. It is lightweight, well-built, performs reliably, and introduces AI features in a way that feels practical rather than forced. Battery life and audio are areas where it could have done better, but neither is a dealbreaker.

