Updated 18 March 2026 at 16:59 IST
Beats Launches Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition With 'Just Do It' Branding in India
The Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition introduces a distinct visual identity with a matte black finish and Volt accents, along with a speckled charging case.
Beats has partnered with Nike for the first time on a hardware product, launching the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition in India at ₹29,900. The earbuds will be available starting March 20 through online channels.
This marks a notable shift for Beats, which has, for the first time, co-branded its hardware with another company. The earbuds feature the Nike Swoosh on one bud and the Beats logo on the other, combining both brand identities into a single product.
Design and Features
The Nike Special Edition introduces a distinct visual identity with a matte black finish and Volt accents, along with a speckled charging case. The case also features Nike’s “Just Do It” branding inside the lid, reinforcing the collaboration’s focus on performance and sport. The Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition retains the wrap-around earhook design, aimed at ensuring stability during high-intensity activities such as running or gym workouts.
Under the hood, the hardware remains aligned with the standard Powerbeats Pro 2. The earbuds support adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode, allowing users to switch between immersive audio and environmental awareness.
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The built-in heart rate monitoring, which integrates with Apple’s Fitness app and Nike Run Club and is retained from the standard model, positions the earbuds as a fitness-oriented accessory rather than just an audio product.
Battery life is rated at up to 45 hours with the charging case, and the earbuds come with IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.
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India Context and Previous Launches
In India, Beats has steadily expanded its presence in the premium audio segment, particularly with fitness-focused earbuds. The original Powerbeats Pro was launched in India at ₹24,900, targeting users looking for a secure, workout-friendly alternative to AirPods. More recently, the Beats Fit Pro, priced at ₹21,900, introduced a more compact design with wingtip support and ANC, bridging the gap between lifestyle and fitness audio products.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 16:59 IST