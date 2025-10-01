Beats Powerbeats Fit Launched in India, Costs Less Than AirPods Pro 3

Apple-owned audio wear brand Beats on Wednesday announced the launch of new Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds in India. The Powerbeats Fit feature a hook design, with the company claiming that the earbuds offer better in-ear comfort and durability, appealing to athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Referred to as an “evolution” of the Beats Fit Pro from 2021, the new Powerbeats Fit retain the wing-tip design, which the company says helps the earbuds stay inside the ears firmly during workouts. Beats claims the redesign offers 20 per cent more flexibility than on the previous model. The ear tips come in four sizes, ranging from extra small to large.

The Beats Powerbeats Fit are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance, making them less vulnerable to malfunctioning due to liquid ingress. However, you need to be careful with dust ingress because of the lack of a specific rating. The case is also 17 per cent smaller than that of the Beats Fit Pro, but it holds a battery that can offer a total life of 30 hours. Each earbud delivers a playback time of seven hours on a single charge. The earbuds also support Fast Fuel charge, which gives an hour of playback with a 5-minute charge.

Powerbeats Fit is powered by a custom acoustic platform that uses proprietary drivers and Apple’s H1 chip, which the company says delivers balanced sound across the audio spectrum. The earbuds also support personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. They also have Adaptive EQ support that customises the sound profile based on the earbud fit. You also get Apple’s leading Active Noise Cancellation technology with Transparency mode.

Other features such as Find My, iCloud connectivity, automatic switching between Apple devices, “Hey Siri” support, and Audio Sharing are also available on the new Powerbeats Fit. For Android devices, the earbuds offer one-touch pairing, customisable controls, and Locate My Beats support through the Beats app.