Bengaluru-based Founder Claims Amazon Delivery Agent Refused to Hand Over His Newly-ordered iMac, Told Him 'Bhool Jao, Nahi Milega' | Image: X/ @shardullavekar

New Delhi: A tech founder’s post on X has triggered a wave of anger online after he alleged that an Amazon delivery agent not only refused to hand over his iMac but also created a scene at his office and threatened him.

According to the founder, his iMac order was marked “returned” twice, even though the delivery agent never attempted to deliver it. When he finally managed to contact the agent, things reportedly got worse.

“He walked in like he owns the place”

The founder wrote that the delivery agent - identified as Laddu Tabrez - came to his office and behaved aggressively. He claimed the agent raised his voice, heckled staff members, and acted as if the customer was asking him to “smuggle something.”

He said productivity in the office was disrupted, deadlines were pushed, and the team was left shocked by the behaviour.

The line that shocked everyone

The situation escalated when the agent allegedly told him:

“Bhool jao, nahi milega.”

(Forget it, you won’t get it.)

The founder said the agent insisted the iMac was “gone forever” and even claimed that “police can’t do anything.”

Order marked ‘returned’ twice

The customer said he reordered the iMac after the first failed attempt, only to see the second order also marked as returned without his consent. He described the experience as frustrating and unbelievable, especially given the high value of the product.

Amazon yet to respond