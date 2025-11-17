Bengaluru Woman Duped of Rs  32 Crore in Six-Month ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam, 187 Bank Transfers Made 

New Delhi: Bengaluru police are investigating a shocking case in which a 57‑year‑old software engineer from Indiranagar was allegedly tricked into parting with nearly Rs 32 crore over six months. Officials describe it as one of the most elaborate “digital arrest” scams uncovered in the city.

How It Began

The ordeal started on September 15, 2024, when the woman received a call from someone claiming to be from DHL’s Andheri office. The caller alleged that a parcel booked in her name contained passports, credit cards, and narcotics, warning that her identity had been misused.

The call was then transferred to men posing as CBI officers , who told her “all evidence is against you.” They threatened her with arrest, warned her not to approach the police, and claimed that criminals were watching her home.

Living Under Fear

Frightened for her family and her son’s upcoming wedding, she obeyed their instructions. The fraudsters forced her to install two Skype IDs and remain under constant video surveillance. Over the next few months, she was monitored by different impersonators :

- Mohit Handa for two days,

- Rahul Yadav for a week,

- Pradeep Singh, who posed as a senior CBI officer, and pressured her daily to “prove her innocence.”

The group appeared to know her phone activity and location, heightening her fear. They even produced forged letters claiming to be from the Financial Intelligence Unit of the RBI, demanding that she verify her assets.

The Money Trail

Between September 24 and October 22, she shared her financial details and began transferring large sums. From October 24 to November 3, she deposited a supposed “surety amount” of Rs 2 crore, followed by further payments described as “taxes.”

In total, she made 187 transactions, amounting to Rs 31.83 crore. She was promised a “clearance letter” before her son’s engagement on December 6. The letter arrived on December 1, but it was fake.

Impact on Health and Family

Months of psychological pressure left her mentally and physically drained. She required medical treatment for a month to recover. Despite repeated assurances that her money would be refunded by February 25, the fraudsters kept demanding “processing charges.” By March 26, 2025, all communication stopped.

The woman chose to remain silent until after her son’s wedding in June, when she finally lodged a complaint.

Police Action

A case has now been registered, and investigators are piecing together the elaborate scam. The victim has appealed for a thorough probe, saying: “All this time I had to report over Skype where I was and what I was doing. I stand deprived of a total amount of approximately Rs 31.83 crore.”

A Growing Threat

Officials warn that “digital arrest” scams are on the rise, with fraudsters impersonating law enforcement agencies to trap victims in fear and drain their savings. This case stands out not only for the staggering amount lost but also for the sheer psychological control the scammers maintained over their victim for half a year.