Best Round Dial Smartwatch for Women in India: Google Pixel Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Garmin Vivoactive5 – Which One Should You Buy

Let us be honest, most smartwatches appear like they were made for guys who work out in gym or people who work in IT and use words like "synergy." You are not alone if you have looked through a series of smartwatch listings and thought why do they all look like some device to connect with the extraterrestrial life.

For a long time, round dial watches were either too expensive, not very good, or just too chunky. And as a lady? Good luck finding something that looked nice and operated like a real smartwatch. But 2025 is a different story. Over the past few years, the smartwatch makers have learnt this art and are finally making smartwatches that you can really wear. There is a round dial smartwatch that fits your style and your style, whether for office meetings, brunch with friends or evening Yoga sessions.

We tried multiple smartwatches. Some bruised our skin, some were dead by lunch time, and some made accidental calls during workouts. What made through? Smartwatches that look beautiful, feel good and does exactly what they are told to.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Samsung makes some of the most elegant-looking smartwatches, and the Galaxy Watch 7 is one fine example. It is both stylish as well as functional. It does not feel heavy on the wrist and comes in two colour options. There is also an LTE model if you want. The watch comes with an enhanced bioactive sensor that combines an optical heart rate sensor, ECG, and bioelectrical impedance analysis to give more accurate health data like heart rate, SPO2, which is blood oxygen levels, and ECG. The watch runs OS5 and comes with a combination of Samsung and Google features like Google Maps and Wallet. Talking about limitations, like most of the other Samsung smartwatches, this one also works best with Samsung phones and lacks compatibility with iPhones. You will need an Android phone for this.

Amazfit Active 2: This is another lightweight and feature packed smartwatch. Bonus point is this watch is highly affordable and still looks like it belongs in Vogue. It has a built in GPS and comes with 5ATM water resistance. The watch supports both iOS and Android. It has more than 120 sports modes, SpO2, stress tracking, and a battery that lasts a week. It is suitable for women who love fitness, students, and anyone who needs accurate tracking on a budget.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: A bright display, clean and smooth curves, and packed with features- Garmin Vivoactive 5 defines what a true women smartwatch should be. It offers data on the heart rate, respiration, sleep, and stress levels. The daily on the go features include phone notifications, wallet payments, and weather reports. There are multiple colours to choose from.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Google Pixel Watch 3 can anytime secure a spot in the top five list of women's smartwatches. It has looks, it offers one of the best Android experiences and totally justifies its price tag. The watch is built out of recycled aluminium and does not feel heavy on the wrist, and the soft touch coating on the band makes it easier to wear for long hours. The watch has a bright display, smooth curves and elegant-looking side buttons. It is packed with Fitbit integration, heart rate and SPO2 sensors, and a range of third-party apps via Wear OS 5. Battery life is also very good.