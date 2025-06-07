Best Smartwatch Under Rs 5000 in 2025: Redmi Watch 5 Lite, Realme Watch S2, Noise Halo 2- Which One to Buy

Smartwatches mean different things for different people. For many people, it can be an object for showing off. However, there is also a population for whom a smartwatch is all about keeping track of health, checking WhatsApp messages, and getting the most out of it without spending too much. It is as easy as that: the watch does the job if you invest Rs 5000. And the good news is that there are some good choices that won't burn a hole in your pocket or break down after three months.

Before we give you the list of the best smartwatches under Rs 5000, you should know what exactly to look for in the device before you pay for it. To start with, you should prioritise some features like a bright display, a dependable battery life, health tracking features, and compatibility with your phone’s operating system. Secondly, you should give preference to the ones launched recently, as they are most likely to come with updated software. Now heading to the list, here is your quick guide to the best smartwatch under RS 5000 in 2025.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite: Available for Rs 3,499 on Amazon

Redmi Watch 5 Lite is one of the most reliable smartwatches you will find under the Rs 5000 price bracket. It sports a bright 1.96-inch AMOLED display and an impressive battery life. It is compatible with your Alexa at home, and that makes the buy better. The sleep tracking is accurate, and it does justice to the step tracking as well. Redmi snuck a full AMOLED display and built-in GPS in here, and somehow still kept it under 5K. The UI’s snappy, the fitness monitoring is decent, and it appears more costly than it is. If you want all the “lite” smart features without seeming like you cheaped out, this is your move.

Realme Watch S2: Available for Rs 4,999 on Flipkart

This one doesn’t try to do too much, which is exactly why it works. Clean UI, sharp 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, and fitness tracking that’s accurate enough for the average user. Battery life goes past a week easily. If you want a no-fuss watch that looks good and works well, this hits the sweet spot.

NoiseFit Halo 2: Available for Rs 4,499 on Amazon

Noise has been levelling up hard, and Halo 2 shows it. That huge, 1.43-inch vivid AMOLED and Bluetooth calling mix makes it feel higher-end than the price suggests. The interface is smooth, and the silicone strap doesn’t feel like an afterthought. Great for daily wear and casual fitness lovers.

Noise Vortex Plus: Available for Rs 2,199 on Amazon

Think of this as the finest entry-level smartwatch for someone who just wants basic tracking, a few watch faces, and notifications without draining their phone. Surprisingly sensitive touch and a sleek design. It won’t blow your mind, but for 3K? It doesn’t have to. It just works. What you get in the package is a 1.46-inch bright AMOLED display, AoD, Bluetooth calling, a metal finish, nearly a week-long battery life, an OS with more than 100 watch faces and health features.

Nothing Watch Pro 2: Available for Rs 4,199 on Myntra, Croma