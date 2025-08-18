BGMI Redeem Codes August 18: How to Play, Tips to Win, and More

Redeem Codes:

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: - Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem - Step 2: Enter your Character ID - Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code - Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully' - Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.



