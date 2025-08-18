“Bharat Steps Up Efforts To Be a Product Nation”: Ashwini Vaishnaw Lauds India’s Chip-Making Strides

Chip Making in India: India's push to build its own semiconductor ecosystem received fresh endorsement after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded the progress in chip manufacturing, calling it a crucial step toward becoming a "product nation".

Minister Vaishnaw wrote on X, citing a media report, that "chipsets with our own IP is an important objective in this journey," highlighting the government's semiconductor mission and the Design Linked Incentives (DLI) scheme aimed at supporting startups in chip design.

In the post on X, Minister Vaishnaw on Monday said India is strengthening efforts to become a "product nation," highlighting that chipsets with indigenous intellectual property are a vital objective in this journey.

"Bharat steps up efforts to be a product nation. Chipsets with our own IP is an important objective in this journey. Our semiconductor mission has a component - Design Linked Incentives (DLI) - to encourage startups who innovate and design chips. Supported by DLI Scheme and IIT-M expertise, Mindgrove Technologies has designed secure IoT chips," the minister posted.

He pointed to IIT-M incubated Mindgrove Technologies as an example of how innovation and policy support are combining to create secure IoT chips for strategic and commercial applications. Founded in 2021, Mindgrove designs innovative SoCs and hardware in India for the global market. The chips are designed for devices such as CCTV cameras, industrial applications under Industry 4.0, and other Internet of Things (IoT) products.