In A First, India Will Start Designing 3 Nanometer Chips, Announces Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: In a first, Union Minister for Electronics, Information and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 3-nanometer chips will be designed in India as he inaugurated two new state-of-the-art design facilities of Renesas Electronics India Private Limited located in Noida and Bengaluru.

Highlighting top features of the newly inaugurated technology hubs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that these are India’s first design centre to work on cutting-edge 3-nanometer chip design, a milestone that puts India in global league of semiconductor innovation.

Mentioning that designing 7 nm, 5 nm earlier, designing 3 nm chips is truly a next-generation thing.

Vaishnaw stressed upon India's holistic semiconductor strategy encompassing design, fabrication, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), equipment, chemicals, and gas supply chains.

"This integration of software and hardware learning will create truly industry-ready engineers. We are not just building infrastructure but investing in long-term talent development," Vaishnaw said.

"Within just three years, India's semiconductor industry has moved from a nascent stage to an emerging global hub, and is now poised for long-term, sustainable growth," he said."With the manufacturing of electronic products in smartphones, laptops, servers, medical equipment, defence equipment, automobiles and many other sectors, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase exponentially. Therefore, this momentum for the semiconductor industry's growth is timely," Vaishnaw said.