Bill Gates To Skip AI Impact Summit Keynote; Ankur Vora To Represent Foundation

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Gates Foundation India announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made via the foundation's official account (@BMGFIndia), which posted, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address". The organization further clarified that it will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who "will speak later today at the Summit".

Reaffirming its engagement, the foundation stated, “The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals.”

The announcement comes amid the ongoing summit in New Delhi, which features prominent global figures in technology and AI and aims to highlight India's leadership in responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence development.

In this context, Ankur Vora, who serves as President of the Africa and India Offices at the Gates Foundation, is expected to represent the organisation and deliver remarks during today's sessions.

The foundation also emphasised its continued dedication to collaborative efforts in India focused on health, equity, and broader development objectives through technology and innovation.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together nations and international institutions, reflecting India's focus on multilateral collaboration and the use of AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.