boAt Urges Government To Levy Anti-Dumping Duty on Realme Hearables

Smart wearable maker Imagine Marketing, which sells products under the boAt brand name, has asked the government to impose anti-dumping duty on Realme earwears, according to sources.

boAt-led True Wireless Stereo (TWS) audio wearable segment had around 34 per cent market share in the second quarter of 2024, while Realme was ranked 5th with 6.4 per cent share, according to the market research firm IDC.

"boAt has approached the government for imposing anti-dumping duty on Realme TWS. Senior officials from boAt have also presented their case to the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The proposal is being evaluated by the government," a source told PTI.

An email query sent to boAt and Realme elicited no reply.

boAt had posted a 5.1 per cent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2024, while Realme had registered growth of 77.1 per cent in the second during the same quarter

The growth of the Indian earwear market remained almost flat with a marginal growth of 0.7 per cent year-on-year with 20.1 million units. Within earwear, the share of TWS segment grew by 9.1 per cent to reach a record high of 71 per cent, from 65.5 per cent a year ago, according to IDC.

What is anti-dumping duty?

An anti-dumping duty is a tax on imported goods that are unfairly cheap, often because foreign companies are selling their products at below-market prices. The primary goal is to safeguard local industries against considerably unfair competition and avoid large market disruptions.

A company engages in dumping when it sells a specific quantity of its goods abroad for a price lower than the entire cost of producing them or lower than the price of those same goods in its domestic market. Anti-dumping duties are a tool governments can use to fight dumping. Raising import prices to their fair market value greatly increases costs, thus domestic producers encounter substantially fair competition.