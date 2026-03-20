boAt Valour Watch 1R Launched in India With AI Coach, 10-Day Battery: Price, Specifications

boAt has launched a new smartwatch under its Valour sub-brand. | Image: boAt

boAt has expanded its premium Valour lineup with the launch of the Valour Watch 1R in India, targeting users looking for deeper health tracking and performance-focused features beyond basic smartwatch functionality. The device is priced at ₹4,499 and is available via Amazon, Flipkart, boAt’s website, and offline retail stores.

Focus on Performance-First Wearables

The Watch 1R is positioned as a fitness-centric device, combining continuous health tracking with AI-led insights. At the core is an AI Coach, which can automatically detect activities and provide real-time nudges, moving the experience from passive tracking to guided fitness.

The watch tracks a wide range of metrics, including heart rate variability, VO₂ Max, SpO₂, stress levels, sleep quality, and recovery insights, offering a more comprehensive view of user health.

Display, Design, and Build

The Valour Watch 1R features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 3D curved glass and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring visibility in outdoor conditions. It uses a lightweight aluminium build with a matte finish, balancing durability with comfort for all-day wear. The design sticks to a classic circular form factor, giving it a more traditional watch-like appearance compared to typical rectangular smartwatches.

Advertisement

The device also comes with 3ATM water resistance, making it suitable for workouts and daily exposure to sweat and splashes.

Fitness Tracking and Activity Modes

The watch supports over 700 activity modes, covering a wide range of sports, workouts, and training routines. This is paired with AI-backed analysis, aimed at providing actionable feedback rather than just raw data.

Advertisement

The emphasis here is on adaptability, where the watch can be used across casual fitness tracking, structured workouts, and recovery monitoring without requiring manual switching between modes.

Battery and Everyday Use