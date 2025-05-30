Boost For IndiaAI Mission As Common Commute Capacity Crosses 34,000 GPUs; Govt Tasks 3 News AI Startups To Aim For Top 5 Global Positions

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed that India’s common commute capacity has crossed 34,000 GPUs adding that the government has selected three new startups for building India’s own foundation model.

Mentioning that IndiaAI Mission has taken a significant leap towards strengthning indigenous AI capabilities, the Union Minister informed about several key initiatives at the IndiaAI - Make AI in India, Make AI work for India event in Delhi.

Govt tasks newly selected Startups to aim for top 5 global position

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has tasked the newly selected Startups to aim for top 5 global position in their respective fields.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India’s AI mission role is to foster reverse brain drain, creating comprehensive ecosystem foundational models, compute capacity safety standards, talent development initiatives.

He informed that India has uploaded 367 datasets to AI Kosh, adding all these efforts are aimed at building a complete and inclusive AI ecosystem in India.

“Technology should not be left in the hands of a few. It's very important that a larger section of the society should be able to access technology, develop new solutions and get better opportunities. That's the philosophy with which IndiaAI Mission was created. We are making significant progress in practically every pillar of the AI mission. Common compute is a very important principle of democratizing technology,” Vaishnaw said as he addressed the IndiaAI event.

What we know about IndiaAI Model?

The IndiaAI foundation mission aims to develop and deploy indigenous foundational models that are trained on India specific data. Till April 30, the government has received 506 proposals.

Among these, one Sarvam AI has been selected to build India’s Sovereign LLM Ecosystem, developing an open sources 120 billion parameter AI model to enhance governance and public service access through use cases like “2047: Citizen Connect” and “AI4Pragati”.

Soket AI will develop India's first open-source 120 billion parameter foundation model optimized for the country's linguistic diversity, targeting sectors such as defense, healthcare, and education.

Gnani AI will build a 14 billion parameter Voice AI foundation model delivering multilingual, real-time speech processing with advanced reasoning capabilities.

Gan AI will create a 70 billion parameter multilingual foundation model targeting "Superhuman TTS(text-to-speech)" capabilities to surpass current global leaders.

Further speaking about India’s commute capacity, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that apart from 18,417 GPU capacity, an additional 15,916 GPU was added to upgrade the capacity with the help of industry partners.

This initiative raised the commute capacity on cloud which will further provide a common computational AI platform for training and inference, crucial to develop indigenous foundational models and AI solutions tailored to Indian context.

IndiaAI I4C CyberGuard AI Hackathon resulted in the development of AI-based solutions to enhance the classification of cybercrime complaints and support the identification of emerging crime patterns, trends, and modus operandi on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

These models can interpret complex inputs such as handwritten FIRs, screenshots, and audio calls with improved speed and accuracy.

What is India AI?