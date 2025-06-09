Apple Renames iPhone Software to iOS 2026 With Biggest Redesign Ever

Updated 10 June 2025 at 00:19 IST
WWDC 2025: Apple announced a complete overhaul of its operating system naming convention. Saying goodbye to its earlier version numbers like iOS 19 or macOS 15, Apple will now name all its operating systems. That means the next lineup will be called:
"iOS 26 shines with the gorgeous new design and meaningful improvements to the features users rely on every day, making iPhone even more helpful,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.
Liquid glass
Dynamic wallpapers with 3D depth effects and floating tab bars
Apple Intelligence now enables new features like Live Translation across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone
Users can combine emojis and descriptions into custom visuals
Smarter communications
smoother driving
sharper music
Maps keep track of "Visited Places"
New Apple Games that consolidates all games in one place
You can start testing iOS 26 today.
New powerful windowing system
New features by Apple Intelligence
Better way to manage files
Preview App comes to iPad
New design
Improved search functions
New Phone app
New game launcher
Tahoe to be available for M-series Mac Pros, Mac Studios, MacBook Pros, and MacBook Airs
Users can start beta testing today
Personalised fitness with the launch of Workout Buddy
Smart interactions
New gestures
Notifications
volume control
Communication upgrades
Customisable widgets
watchOS 26 beta versions are rolling out to developers now.
The airPlay-enabled speaker can be designated as the permanent default speaker for Apple TV devices
Karaoke mode called Sing with Apple Music
Users will have the choice to automatically display profiles recommendations, watchlists, etc
Users can decorate their environment
Multiple Vision Pro users in the same physical space to watch 3D movies enabled
Personas get a major visual upgrade
Photos come alive with generative AI
Video will expand in every direction
Supports PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers
Enterprise tools
Logitech Muse support
visionOS 26 is now available.
According to Apple, this change aims to bring clarity and consistency across its ecosystem.
Published 9 June 2025 at 22:50 IST