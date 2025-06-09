Apple Renames iPhone Software to iOS 2026 With Biggest Redesign Ever

Apple Renames Operating Systems To iOS 26 With Biggest Redesign Ever | Image: X

WWDC 2025: Apple announced a complete overhaul of its operating system naming convention. Saying goodbye to its earlier version numbers like iOS 19 or macOS 15, Apple will now name all its operating systems. That means the next lineup will be called:

iOS 26

"iOS 26 shines with the gorgeous new design and meaningful improvements to the features users rely on every day, making iPhone even more helpful,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Here's What's New for Your iPhone

Liquid glass

Dynamic wallpapers with 3D depth effects and floating tab bars

Apple Intelligence now enables new features like Live Translation across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone

Users can combine emojis and descriptions into custom visuals

Smarter communications

smoother driving

sharper music

Maps keep track of "Visited Places"

New Apple Games that consolidates all games in one place

You can start testing iOS 26 today.

iPadOS 26

Here's What's New for Your iPadOS 26

Liquid glass

Dynamic wallpapers with 3D depth effects and floating tab bars

New powerful windowing system

New features by Apple Intelligence

Better way to manage files

Preview App comes to iPad

macOS 26

Here's What's New for Your macOS 26

Liquid glass

New design

Improved search functions

New Phone app

New game launcher

Tahoe to be available for M-series Mac Pros, Mac Studios, MacBook Pros, and MacBook Airs

Users can start beta testing today

watchOS 26

Here's What's New for Your watchOS 26

Liquid Glass

Personalised fitness with the launch of Workout Buddy

Smart interactions

New gestures

Notifications

volume control

Communication upgrades

Customisable widgets

watchOS 26 beta versions are rolling out to developers now.

tvOS 26

Here's What's New for Your tvOS 26

Liquid Glass

The airPlay-enabled speaker can be designated as the permanent default speaker for Apple TV devices

Karaoke mode called Sing with Apple Music

Users will have the choice to automatically display profiles recommendations, watchlists, etc

visionOS 26

Here's What's New for Your tvOS 26

Users can decorate their environment

Multiple Vision Pro users in the same physical space to watch 3D movies enabled

Personas get a major visual upgrade

Photos come alive with generative AI

Video will expand in every direction

Supports PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers

Enterprise tools

Logitech Muse support

visionOS 26 is now available.

Why Is Apple Changing the Names of Its Operating Systems?