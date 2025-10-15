BSNL Launches Diwali Bonanza Offer: Unlimited Calls and 2GB Data Per Day at Just Re 1

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a “Diwali Bonanza Offer” that gives customers unlimited calls, 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and even a free SIM - all for just Re 1.

The offer is available from October 15 to November 15, 2025, and is exclusively meant for new BSNL customers who activate their connection during the festive period.

Under the tagline “Light up your life with a BSNL Swadeshi connection,” the campaign aims to attract users who prefer Indian telecom services and affordable plans. BSNL’s Diwali Bonanza is being seen as a big move to win back prepaid users, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where the company still enjoys strong brand trust.

According to BSNL officials, the Re 1 offer is part of a larger effort to make the brand more appealing to first-time users and those switching from private telecom players. The scheme highlights the company’s commitment to offering value-driven, homegrown alternatives to expensive private plans.

The offer includes unlimited voice calls to any network across India, 2GB data per day for high-speed internet browsing and video streaming, 100 SMS per day for free and free BSNL SIM card on activation. The offer period goes from October 15 to November 15, 2025 and is eligible for new users only.

The Diwali season often sees telecom operators launching special plans and cashback offers to attract new customers. However, BSNL’s Re 1 plan stands out as one of the most affordable festive deals this year.