BSNL Launches New Unlimited Data Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity

State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new yearly plan for prepaid users, allowing unlimited high-speed internet. Dubbed the Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan, BSNL’s new tariff plan takes on annual offerings from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea).

BSNL Bharat Connect Plan

Priced at 2,626, the BSNL Bharat Connect Plan provides customers with unlimited internet for 365 days. However, the high-speed data is capped at 2.6GB daily. Once exhausted, while the data remains unlimited, the speed is reduced. BSNL has touted that this plan makes prepaid expenses economical, minimising frequent recharges.

The prepaid plan was introduced on January 24 and is now available for users across circles. However, this is a limited-period plan, with the company saying the offer will end on February 24. Customers can visit BSNL’s Recharge Express platform, called BReX, available through the company’s official chatbot.

BSNL Superstar Premium Plan is now cheaper

In addition to announcing the new prepaid plan, BSNL has also cut the price of its Superstar Premium plan, meant for broadband users. Instead of its earlier price of ₹999, the plan now costs ₹799 per month, offering 200Mbps high-speed internet with a monthly cap of 5,000GB. However, customers who choose to recharge the plan for a year will be eligible for a 20 per cent discount, making the plan even cheaper.

Advertisement

BSNL’s Superstar Premium plan’s discounted price will be available until March 31.

Read more: TikTok Settles As Social Media Giants Face Landmark Trial Over Youth Addiction Claims