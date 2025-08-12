California Man Sues Microsoft Over Forced Windows 11 Update - Here's Why It Matters

Someone has finally taken legal action over a frustration many PC users have been facing since Microsoft announced it would cut off free support for Windows 10. Lawrence Klein, a California resident, has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, claiming its October 14, 2025, deadline will leave millions of devices vulnerable unless users either buy a new Windows 11-compatible machine or pay $30 a year for extended security updates.

According to the 28-page complaint, Microsoft made this decision despite Windows 10 still powering over half of all Windows PCs worldwide. The filing estimates that 240 million devices can’t upgrade to Windows 11 because they lack the required hardware.

Klein’s complaint reads- ““Microsoft’s decision to discontinue support for Windows 10 while most of its consumer base was still using it was part of the company’s larger strategy to force its customers to purchase new devices optimized to run Microsoft’s suite of generative artificial intelligence (AI) software such as Copilot, which comes bundled with Windows 11 by default.”

Klein’s legal team says the timing is no accident. They argue that Microsoft is deliberately ending Windows 10 support earlier than past versions to push customers into buying newer devices optimised for its AI-powered features, such as the Copilot assistant bundled with Windows 11.

Historically, Microsoft has ended support for older operating systems 7 to 8 years after releasing a newer version, and only after most users had moved on. In contrast, Windows 10 will lose support just four years after Windows 11’s launch, while more than half the user base still depends on it.

The lawsuit frames the move as both anti-consumer and risky, warning that it could leave millions open to cyberattacks and data breaches once security patches stop.