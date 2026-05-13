Canon EOS R6V Launched in India at ₹2,35,995: 7K Open Gate, Built-in Cooling Fan, and the First L-Series Power Zoom Lens

Canon India on Wednesday launched the EOS R6V full-frame camera alongside the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM Lens in the country, positioning the combination as a dedicated filmmaking kit for India's growing creator economy. The EOS R6V is priced at ₹2,35,995, the lens at ₹1,42,995, and the two together as a kit at ₹3,55,995.

The R6V is not an entirely new camera in the traditional sense. It is built on the imaging foundation of the EOS R6 Mark III but reworked specifically for video-first workflows, with a set of upgrades that address the practical frustrations of professional filmmaking. The most significant of these is the built-in cooling fan, which allows the camera to record in 7K Open Gate MP4 for approximately three times longer than the R6 Mark III before thermal throttling kicks in, which is a meaningful improvement for long interviews, live events, and extended single takes where overheating has historically been a limitation on mirrorless bodies in this class.

The 7K Open Gate recording itself uses the full sensor area, giving filmmakers greater flexibility when repurposing horizontal footage into vertical formats without requiring multiple shoots. The camera also features a dedicated vertical tripod socket with a UI that reorientates automatically to match. Canon Log 2/3, custom LUTs, a waveform monitor display, 4-channel audio recording, and an HDMI Type-A terminal round out the professional video feature set. The 32.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor supports up to 40fps continuous shooting in stills mode, with in-body stabilisation rated at up to 7.5 stops at centre.

The RF 20-50 F4L IS USM is the lens that arguably makes this launch distinctive. It is Canon's first full-frame professional L-series lens with a built-in power zoom, covering a 20–50mm range at a constant f/4 aperture. The power zoom mechanism keeps transitions smooth and cinematic without manual ring adjustment, and a mode selector switch allows users to switch between power zoom and conventional manual zoom depending on the shoot. Critically, the lens barrel length does not change during zooming, which means support rigs and gimbals do not need to be rebalanced mid-shoot. At approximately 98.4mm and 420g, it is compact enough to remain practical on the move, and the dust- and drip-resistant build makes it viable for outdoor and event production environments.

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Stabilisation on the combined system is handled by a three-layer approach: the camera's five-axis in-body IS, the lens's optical IS, and Digital Movie IS working in coordination. Canon rates the combined stabilisation effect at up to 8.0 stops when using a compatible EOS R body with in-body IS, which is a spec that matters considerably for handheld and gimbal shooting.

The EOS R6V and RF 20-50 F4L IS USM are available in India from today.

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