Canon Launches EOS R6 MARK III With New Large Aperture Prime Lens Aimed At Filmmakers

Canon has announced the EOS R6 Mark III and the RF45mm F1.2 STM lens, adding to its EOS R mirrorless system.

The EOS R6 Mark III succeeds the Mark II, which was released in 2023, and features a 32.5-megapixel sensor, improved speed, and reliability. It supports 7K 60p internal RAW video recording and Open Gate video shooting, offering more flexibility for post-production workflows. Canon has set the price for the EOS R6 Mark III body at ₹2,43,995. Bundled options with the 24-105mm STM or USM lens are available at ₹2,71,995 and ₹3,43,995, respectively. The RF45mm F1.2 STM lens is priced at ₹40,495. Both products are available through Canon’s official channels and major retailers in India.

The camera allows up to 40 fps in high-speed continuous shooting mode and retains features such as pre-continuous shooting and Register People Priority for subject tracking in group situations. Canon says autofocus has been enhanced for better subject detection, and the body design has been updated for improved ergonomics and customisation. The EOS R6 Mark III is compatible with the LP-E6P battery and the BG-R20 battery grip for extended shooting.

The RF45mm F1.2 STM is Canon’s widest aperture non-professional lens in its RF lineup. The 45mm focal length is versatile for full-frame cameras and offers a 72mm equivalent on APS-C cameras, making it suitable for portraits and street photography. The lens is compact and lightweight, weighing about 346g, and is designed for both full-frame and APS-C (Advanced Photo System Type-C) cameras. It supports autofocus and delivers edge-to-edge sharpness when stopped down to f8. The lens is priced to be accessible for users seeking an f1.2 aperture.

The EOS R6 Mark III and RF45mm F1.2 STM are positioned as a combination that brings high-end features to advanced enthusiasts and professionals, offering improved performance and versatility for stills and video across a range of shooting scenarios.