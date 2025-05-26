Canva Down: Platform Confirms Internal Error Behind Widespread Disruption — Check Company’s Official Statement

Popular graphic design platform Canva faced a widespread outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users across the globe unable to access their accounts, load existing projects, or use core design features.



The disruption began earlier in the day and quickly escalated into a trending topic on social media. As users struggled to get their work done, many encountered an error message on the Canva homepage that read: "There was an issue on our end." The message confirmed that the issue originated from Canva’s servers, not individual devices or connections.



Canva has officially confirmed about outrage and stated on its Instagram.

The statement read, "We're on it! We're aware some people are having trouble accessing Canva. We're working as quickly as we can to get things back up and running. We really appreciate your patience!"









While the glitch left many frustrated — particularly content creators and businesses reliant on the tool for daily operations — users soon turned to humor to cope. Hashtags like #CanvaDown trended on X (formerly Twitter) as users flooded the internet with memes, poking fun at their interrupted design flow and project delays.



One user said on X, "Social media managers all over the world currently because canva is down:"







Another user said, "Oh Crap, Canva is down"



Other users also shared their views, “Is it just me or canva is down for everyone?? ”

