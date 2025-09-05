Carl Pei’s Nothing To Open Its First Flagship Store In India This Year

Nothing launched its Phone 3 calling it a 'true flagship' device. | Image: Nothing

Phone 3 maker Nothing is preparing to open its first flagship store in India later this year, marking a significant step in its expansion plans. The move highlights how central India has become to the company’s operations and strategy, beyond just being a major market.

Since its debut in 2021, Nothing has built a reputation for products that stand out with their transparent designs and unconventional branding.

India quickly emerged as one of its largest markets, both in terms of sales and production. The company’s latest device, the Phone (3), is manufactured domestically and exported to other regions from India.

This makes India not only a key consumer base but also a critical hub in the company’s global supply chain.

The upcoming flagship store is expected to be more than just a retail outlet. Industry watchers believe it will act as a showcase for Nothing’s design-first philosophy, offering customers a hands-on experience with its growing product ecosystem that includes smartphones, earbuds, and accessories.

While details such as the location or launch timeline are yet to be disclosed, Nothing has confirmed that the store will open before the end of the year.

Nothing’s Co-founder and Marketing Lead, Akis Evangelidis, shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), reinforcing the company’s intent to deepen its local footprint. At the same time, its sub-brand CMF, which focuses on more affordable devices and accessories, has set up its global headquarters in India.

The Indian smartphone market remains highly competitive, dominated by players like Samsung, Apple, and Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and OnePlus.

For Nothing, a flagship store could help strengthen its brand identity and visibility among urban consumers, particularly in metro cities where design and community-driven experiences resonate more strongly.